UNP warns killing of lawyer threatens integrity of legal system

The United National Party (UNP), in a statement, said that the killing of Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawaarachchi and his wife on Friday, 13 February 2026, in broad daylight, poses a serious threat to the integrity of Asia’s oldest Western-based legal system.

The party noted that the incident would have a severe adverse impact on the maintenance of law and order, which has already been undermined by a series of violent killings in recent times.

Referring to international precedents, the UNP stated that the killing of lawyers and constant death threats in the American continent have resulted in the closing of 70% of law offices in one district in Mexico.

It further recalled that a prosecutor in Ecuador and the President of the Port-au-Prince Bar Association in Haiti have been assassinated.

In addition, many lawyers representing cartel leaders have come under threat. Similarly, lawyers in British Columbia have been threatened with serious physical harm, and the Law Society of British Columbia recently issued notices advising members to seek police assistance if threats are made, it said.

In Sri Lanka, the UNP observed that these killings took place against a background in which the Inspector General of Police took a partisan stance against lawyers in a dispute between a lawyer and a policeman prior to the completion of the inquiry. In this instance, within two hours of the incident, the police, without an inquiry, stated that the shooting was carried out by an organised criminal, the party noted.

The UNP said this raises questions about the ability or willingness of the police to carry out investigations, as the force was heavily politicised last year.

The party further noted that a number of similar incidents took place last year. It said the Minister has failed to prevent increasing violence. The extent of politicisation of the CID makes it impossible to believe that an impartial inquiry will be carried out by them.

In this context, the United National Party called for immediate and decisive action, including:

1. Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala who is responsible for the deterioration of law and order including these killings, to resign.

2. The Attorney General as the head of the Official Bar, in discussion with the Inspector General of Police ensure the appointment of a suitable Police team to investigate this matter. The consent of the Sri Lanka Bar Association must also be obtained.

3. The Government to take administrative and if necessary legislative measure to give effect to Article 9.4 of Luxemburg Convention – Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of the Lawyers Article 9.4. The Commonwealth Association on 09 January 2026 has also endorsed this Convention stating “if the lawyer is not protected then no one is protected”.

The UNP reaffirmed that it would stand in solidarity with the legal community and support efforts to ensure adequate protection for lawyers.