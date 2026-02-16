Lawyers stage protest march over killing of lawyer and wife in Akuregoda

A protest march has been staged today (16) by a group of lawyers led by the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) over the murder of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda, Thalangama last week.

The BASL staged a protest march from the Supreme Court Complex to the BASL Head Office.

The BASL summoned all its members to Colombo yesterday (15) to discuss the next measure to be taken regarding the double murder.

At the meeting, it was decided that lawyers across the country would refrain from appearing for court cases today.

Accordingly, attorneys across the country withdrew from court proceedings today, causing inconvenience to members of the public seeking legal services.

Meanwhile, black flags were hoisted in front of several court premises as a mark of protest.

The remains of the deceased lawyer and his wife were placed at a private funeral parlour in Colombo yesterday before being taken to their residence in Godamunna, Pitigala later.

The bodies are currently placed at the residence, where lawyers, area residents and others are paying their last respects. The final rites are scheduled to be held this afternoon.

The deceased lawyer and his wife were shot dead on February 13, 2026 at a parking area of a supermarket located about one kilometre from the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters in Akuregoda, Thalangama.

Two unidentified gunmen who arrived in a car carried out the shooting and fled the scene.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his 42-year-old wife, W.A. Nisansala, according to police.

Police later discovered the car suspected to have been used by the gunmen abandoned and set ablaze in Baddegama, Galle.

Twelve police teams have been deployed to conduct further investigations to apprehend the gunmen and any others involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of the Western Province, Sajeewa Medawatte stated yesterday that four individuals connected to the murder have already been identified.