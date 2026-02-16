Police inspection in Tissamaharama: 23 school buses and 3 vans deemed unfit for road use

February 16, 2026   02:09 pm

School buses and vans transporting students to Tissamaharama were subjected to a sudden inspection by police, authorities said.

During the operation, the Tissamaharama Police stated that prohibition orders were issued against 23 school buses and three vans that were deemed unfit for road use.

The vehicles were brought to the front of Debarawewa President’s College, where the inspection was carried out with the participation of vehicle examiners.

Police said a total of 29 vehicles were inspected during the operation, of which 26 were deemed to be in an unroadworthy condition.

Authorities further stated that the vehicles will only be permitted to resume operations after necessary repairs are completed and they are re-inspected and certified as roadworthy by a vehicle examiner.

