Govt. announces minimum purchase prices for paddy

The government has officially announced the minimum prices at which the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) will purchase paddy from farmers.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board Manjula Pinnalanda said the prices will be applicable for the 2025/2026 Maha season.

Accordingly, the PMB will purchase paddy at following rates:

Nadu paddy at Rs. 120 per kilogram

Samba paddy at Rs. 130 per kilogram

Keeri Samba paddy at Rs. 140 per kilogram

The Chairman further stated that Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for paddy procurement during this season.