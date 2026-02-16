Govt. announces minimum purchase prices for paddy
February 16, 2026 02:54 pm
The government has officially announced the minimum prices at which the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) will purchase paddy from farmers.
Speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board Manjula Pinnalanda said the prices will be applicable for the 2025/2026 Maha season.
Accordingly, the PMB will purchase paddy at following rates:
- Nadu paddy at Rs. 120 per kilogram
- Samba paddy at Rs. 130 per kilogram
- Keeri Samba paddy at Rs. 140 per kilogram
The Chairman further stated that Rs. 10 billion has been allocated for paddy procurement during this season.