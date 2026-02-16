Cricket fans flew in 15 private jets to witness yesterdays India-Pakistan match in Colombo

Cricket fans flew in 15 private jets to witness yesterdays India-Pakistan match in Colombo

February 16, 2026   03:55 pm

A large number of cricket fans from around the world landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on 15 private jets to witness the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match held in Colombo on 15 February 2026.

The aircraft commenced arriving on February 14, from several countries, including India and Pakistan.

Among the high-profile passengers were the Sports Minister of Pakistan and a group of officials, as well as Jay Shah, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with several billionaire entrepreneurs.

These dignitaries and fans have already departed the island on the same aircraft on which they arrived, said Ada Derana reporter.

Yesterday, India comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a Group A contest of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Bar Association members decide to refrain from appearing in courts tomorrow (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Maha Shivaratri celebrated with devotion; Religious rituals held at Kovils across Sri Lanka (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

Govt continues to mislead the people, Opposition Leader claims on underworld tensions (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 13.56% increase in electricity tariffs for second quarter of 2026 (English)