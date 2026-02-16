A large number of cricket fans from around the world landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on 15 private jets to witness the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match held in Colombo on 15 February 2026.

The aircraft commenced arriving on February 14, from several countries, including India and Pakistan.

Among the high-profile passengers were the Sports Minister of Pakistan and a group of officials, as well as Jay Shah, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with several billionaire entrepreneurs.

These dignitaries and fans have already departed the island on the same aircraft on which they arrived, said Ada Derana reporter.

Yesterday, India comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a Group A contest of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.