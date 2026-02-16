Buddhist monks from all chapters to be summoned to Colombo on Feb. 20

Monks from all Buddhist chapters will be summoned to Colombo on 20 February to be briefed on actions being taken against the ‘Buddhasasana’, Ven. Dambara Amila Thero has announced.

Speaking at a press conference held today (16), Dambara Amila Thero stated that this move serves as a direct warning to the government.

The Thero further stated:

“There have been various governments in the past, and shortcomings can be found in every administration. As the Buddha preached, there is no one without flaws. However, never in the history of Sri Lanka has there been a government—elected by our own votes and the votes of the people—that has targeted and launched such systematic attacks against the entire Sasana as this one.”