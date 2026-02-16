President Anura Kumara to leave for India tomorrow
File Photo.

President Anura Kumara to leave for India tomorrow

February 16, 2026   04:45 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to leave for India tomorrow (17) to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

President Dissanayake is scheduled to take part in the summit on an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit, to be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Modi, aims to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division, President Dissanayake is expected to address the gathering on February 19.

The five-day summit is set to bring together Heads of State from 20 countries and representatives from more than 45 nations.

Discussions at the summit will focus extensively on the future trajectory of artificial intelligence technology and how it can be leveraged to address global challenges.

During the visit to India, the President is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi and several other world leaders.

