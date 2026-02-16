Sri Lanka, Pakistan pledge deeper security collaboration

Sri Lanka, Pakistan pledge deeper security collaboration

February 16, 2026   05:16 pm

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have decided to broaden collaboration between interior ministries, placing special emphasis on internal security coordination, counter-terrorism initiatives, and anti-narcotics operations.

Pakistan’s Federal Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to the Ministry of Public Security in Colombo was received by Ananda Wijepala. The Ministers held detailed discussions on strengthening institutional ties and enhancing operational cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides explored mechanisms for closer collaboration in combating terrorism, dismantling drug trafficking networks, and addressing emerging cyber threats. They also agreed on the importance of developing a coordinated approach to tackle financial fraud and cybercrime syndicates operating across borders.

The talks further covered joint measures to prevent illegal migration and curb narcotics smuggling, with an understanding to improve intelligence-sharing and enforcement coordination.

A key outcome of the meeting was the proposal to initiate joint training programs for police and paramilitary personnel. Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi also extended an invitation to Sri Lankan officers to participate in professional training courses at Pakistan’s National Police Academy, underscoring that exchange initiatives would strengthen the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in both nations.

He highlighted that enhanced cooperation in cyber and financial crime prevention could pave the way for broader and more robust bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

- Agencies

