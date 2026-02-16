Pakistan has always supported Sri Lanka during difficult times: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that the Pakistan Interior Minister’s visit, together with the arrival of the Pakistan national cricket team in Sri Lanka, has further strengthened the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The President made these remarks while Pakistan Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (16) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President expressed his appreciation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for accepting Sri Lanka’s request and facilitating the visit of the Pakistan cricket team. He also commended Pakistan’s assistance to Sri Lanka during cyclone Ditwah, recalling the consistent support extended by Pakistan whenever Sri Lanka has faced difficulties.

Pakistani Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi highlighted that the decision for the Pakistan cricket team to tour Sri Lanka followed a direct telephone call from President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the Pakistani Prime Minister. He explained that the President’s request during this conversation was the decisive factor in confirming the team’s participation at the T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka. On this occasion, the Minister conveyed the Prime Minister’s gratitude to the President and noted that the Prime Minister has extended an invitation to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Pakistan during this year.

The Minister further expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by Sri Lanka and the strong support shown by the Sri Lankan people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its existing relations with Sri Lanka, the Minister stated that Pakistan intends to continue close cooperation both within the region and beyond, while valuing the support received from Sri Lanka.

Both parties expect to hold extensive and detailed discussions in the future on tourism, investment, labour market-related proposals and cooperation in the tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan High Commissioner Maj. Gen. (R) Faheem Ul Aziz, HI(M), Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board Sumair Ahmad Syed, Deputy High Commissioner Ms Zunaira Latif, Advisor to the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Amir Mir, Director of International Coordination at the Ministry of Interior Muhammad Salman Liaqat, and Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Super League Salman Naseer.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was accompanied by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.

- PMD