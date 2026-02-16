New details emerge on Akuregoda double murder plot

Two individuals, residents of Nawagamuwa, were arrested today (16) for allegedly transporting the firearm used in the double murder of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda, Thalangama and for facilitating the gunmen, police stated.

Police noted that the two suspects had also provided information about the location of the lawyer’s vehicle prior to the shooting on Friday (13).

Officers of the Western Province South Crimes Range arrested the two individuals this afternoon in Kottawa while they were travelling in a car.

The suspects have been identified as 20 and 27-year-old brothers from Nawagamuwa.

During questioning, officers uncovered significant details regarding the murder. Police further revealed that the two brothers were allegedly operating a local crystal methamphetamine (Ice) trafficking network on behalf of underworld figures currently overseas, identified as Tharindu Madhusanka alias “Tutu” and “Modara Nipuna.”

According to investigations, the suspects residing overseas had instructed the brothers to rent a vehicle for seven days for an operation. The duo had subsequently rented a black car from an establishment in Kottawa.

Police said the brothers were later contacted by another individual and instructed to collect a parcel containing firearms from a three-wheeler at a location in Kotikawatta. They were then notified to transport the parcel to the vicinity of a supermarket near where the lawyer was later shot dead.

On the day of the shooting, a few hours before the incident, the brothers had reportedly handed over the parcel containing the firearm to another car parked near the supermarket in Akuregoda.

Investigations have revealed that the two suspects had been aware for about a week that the firearm would be used to assassinate the lawyer.

Police further uncovered that the lawyer routinely picked up his wife from her office and left between 4.30 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. daily. The brothers had monitored the vehicle and informed the gunmen that it was parked at the supermarket on the day of the shooting.

Subsequently, the car carrying the gunmen arrived at the location and shot dead the lawyer and his wife. Meanwhile, the two brothers had left the area and travelled towards Hokandara.

Through CCTV footage and other investigative leads, the Western Province South Crimes Range identified that the firearm had been transported in the rented vehicle.

Police officers tracked the suspects as they were returning the rented car to the Kottawa establishment this afternoon, after the seven-day rental period. The vehicle was taken into police custody and the two brothers were arrested.

Further questioning has also revealed information regarding the gunmen. One of the shooters had reportedly checked into a hotel in Pannipitiya three days before the shooting, where the two brothers had provided him with ‘Ice’ and other facilities. The second gunman had arrived at the hotel on the day of the shooting.

Police said the brothers had not received money for facilitating the murder but had instead been provided with stocks of narcotics. The suspects, who are allegedly drug users themselves, were also involved in drug trafficking, police added.

Further investigations are being conducted under the direct supervision of Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, with the guidance of Senior Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Western Province Sajeewa Medawatte and Deputy Inspector General for Western Province South Samantha Wijesekera.