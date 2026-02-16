February tourist arrivals surpass 150,000

A total of 159,339 tourists have arrived in the country in the first 15 days of February, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 26,096 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 16.0%. Furthermore, 17,807 persons from the United Kingdom, 12,607 from Russia, 12,309 from Germany and 11,560 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of February.

In February 2025, a total of 240,217 tourists visited Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka in 2026 has increased to 436,666 with the release of the latest figures for February.

Among them, 78,157 individuals are from India, 47,347 from the UK and 39,741 from Russia, the SLTDA noted.