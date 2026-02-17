Showery conditions expected to enhance from today

Showery conditions are expected to enhance in Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces in next few days from today (17), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Northcentral, Central, Uva, Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Northcentral, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower