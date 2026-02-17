2025 O/L examination to commence today

2025 O/L examination to commence today

February 17, 2026   06:42 am

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination is scheduled to commence today (17).

According to the Department of Examinations, a total of 451,463 candidates are set to sit for the examination at 3,545 centres island wide.

The examination will be held from today until 26 February 2026. 

Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage stated that candidates must report to their respective examination centres at least one hour before the scheduled start of the exam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)