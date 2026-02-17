2025 O/L examination to commence today

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination is scheduled to commence today (17).

According to the Department of Examinations, a total of 451,463 candidates are set to sit for the examination at 3,545 centres island wide.

The examination will be held from today until 26 February 2026.

Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage stated that candidates must report to their respective examination centres at least one hour before the scheduled start of the exam.