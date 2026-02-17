UK Deputy PM David Lammy to arrive in Sri Lanka today

The Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (17).

The visit will reaffirm the UK–Sri Lanka partnership while the Deputy Prime Minister is also expected to witness the UK’s humanitarian response to Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for discussions covering economic cooperation, reconciliation, humanitarian priorities and Sri Lanka’s engagement with the Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform, a global effort to strengthen family-based care and protect children.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy is also scheduled to engage with humanitarian aid partners delivering UK support to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the country late last year.