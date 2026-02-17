Man attacked to death in Kopay; Two suspects arrested

A 59-year-old man has been attacked to death using a mammoty in the Alliyawatta area of Kopay.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Central Kopay, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack had occurred following a dispute between the victim and several neighbours, which had escalated.

Police stated that two suspects, aged 37 and 63, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The body has been placed at the Jaffna Hospital morgue following the Magistrate’s examination.

Kopai Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the other suspects in connection with the incident.