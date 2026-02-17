SLTB employee integration to be based strictly on merit and experience  Dy Minister

SLTB employee integration to be based strictly on merit and experience  Dy Minister

February 17, 2026   08:58 am

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena has announced that all future employee integration at the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will be carried out strictly based on qualifications and professional experience.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the primary objective of this initiative is to establish a formal, transparent, and merit-based integration process across all job categories.

He further stated that the program is expected to be implemented across all SLTB regional offices island-wide in the coming days.

