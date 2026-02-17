SC rules no formal determination needed on Protection of Occupants and Rent Repeal bills

SC rules no formal determination needed on Protection of Occupants and Rent Repeal bills

February 17, 2026   09:50 am

The Supreme Court has decided that there is no necessity to make a formal determination regarding the bills titled “Protection of Occupants” and “Rent Repeal”, which had been challenged under Article 121.1 of the Constitution, Speaker of the House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne stated in Parliament today (17).

He said that, based on an undertaking given to the Attorney General by the Secretary of the Ministry of Justice on 6 February, the bills will not proceed in their present form. Instead, they will be referred to an expert committee for consideration, and appropriate steps will be taken to present them as new bills.

The petitioners have withdrawn their petitions, prompting the Supreme Court to conclude that a formal determination under Article 121.3 of the Constitution was unnecessary.

The Speaker added that he had ordered the Supreme Court’s decision to be printed in the official report of today’s proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)