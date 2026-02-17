Harsha urges IMF to support governance alongside financial assistance

Harsha urges IMF to support governance alongside financial assistance

February 17, 2026   10:06 am

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF), MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, extended a warm welcome to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during her visit to Sri Lanka, while expressing appreciation for the support provided by the IMF when the country faced a financial crisis.

Speaking in Parliament, Dr. de Silva highlighted that Sri Lanka was able to recover from the crisis faster than many other countries, attributing this, in part, to bipartisan support that allowed the IMF programme to proceed without political obstruction.

“As the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance, my request to the IMF is that we continue this strong relationship,” he said. 

He further said that, “the IMF should go beyond the financial issues that have been negotiated and agreed upon but also governance issues which are equally important.”

Dr. de Silva emphasized the significance of moving beyond partisan politics to support national recovery and strengthen institutional governance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)