Night Mail train derails after colliding with elephant

February 17, 2026   10:39 am

The No. 943 Night Mail train, traveling from Colombo to Trincomalee, derailed early this morning (17) near the 151st milepost in Kitulutuwa after colliding with a wild elephant.

The elephant died at the scene, said Ada Derana reporter.

According to reports, the derailment occurred after the locomotive struck the elephant, causing parts of the animal’s limbs to become lodged in the engine mechanism.

Wildlife officials stated that the elephant was traveling from the Kaudulla Reserve to the Somawathiya Reserve when it was hit by the train.

The deceased elephant was estimated to be about 15 years old and stood about seven feet tall.

