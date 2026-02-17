Bangladeshs newly elected MPs take oath

Bangladeshs newly elected MPs take oath

February 17, 2026   11:21 am

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman, along with other lawmakers from his party, took oath as Members of Parliament today morning (17) following the February 12 parliamentary elections.

The oath was administered by the country’s Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the oath room of Bangladesh’s National Parliament building in the capital.

Apart from them, independent lawmakers-elect and newly elected lawmakers of other parties took the oath in the ceremony.

According to a gazette notification published by the Election Commission on Friday, the BNP won 209 out of 297 seats.

The BNP is scheduled to form its new cabinet later in the day.

Secretary of the National Parliament Secretariat Kaniz Moula told journalists Monday that Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday (17). 

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

