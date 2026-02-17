The Colombo District Court issued an interim injunction today preventing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) from implementing its decision to suspend the party membership of Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekera.

The order was issued following consideration of a complaint filed by Jayasekera, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the court declined to grant a further request for an order to prevent any obstruction to his functioning as the General Secretary of the SLFP.