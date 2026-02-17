Suspected vehicle used in Akuregoda double murder examined by forensic officers

Government Analyst’s Department officers this morning (17) examined the car which had been set on fire in the Agaliya area of Baddegama, Galle, and which is suspected to have been used by the suspects involved in the Akuregoda double homicide.

The vehicle was discovered on 15 February 2026 along a by-road in Agaliya, Galle, by officers of the Nugegoda Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The car was engulfed in flames at the time it was found, according to police.

According to information received, the vehicle allegedly used by the gunmen in the killing of Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawarachchi and his wife had been abandoned in the Agaliya area.

Police officers visited the location and had confirmed that the vehicle had been set ablaze.