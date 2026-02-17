Akuregoda shooting not within a high security zone - Public Security Minister

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala stated that the area in Akuregoda, where Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawaarachchi and his wife were recently shot and killed, is not a High Security Zone.

Emphasizing that this was an isolated incident, the Minister asserted that it poses no threat to national security.

Minister Wijepala also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased lawyer and his wife.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament today (17), the Minister further noted that attempts were being made to portray this incident as a blow to national security.

He maintained that the homicide should not be viewed as a threat to the rule of law.

The Minister elaborated:

“We do not undervalue any life in this country. We do not condone the death of anyone at the hands of another. As a government, we are committed to protecting the lives of all citizens and have taken numerous measures to that end since assuming office.”

He further noted that there is a large quantity of weapons circulating in society, and that weapons issued to politicians in the past have not yet been returned. It is within this context that the government is operating.

“These murders are occurring while investigations are underway into weapons provided to the underworld from military camps. We condemn this culture of murder and, once again, express our deepest regrets,” he added.