Sri Lanka, Japan sign Economic Cooperation Agreement to boost economic relations

Charting a new path for economic relations between Sri Lanka and Japan, the Sri Lanka–Japan Intergovernmental Economic Policy Dialogue was held successfully.

The dialogue took place yesterday (16) at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development auditorium.

A key highlight of the programme was the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the relevant ministries of the two countries, formalising their collaboration on economic policy dialogue, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

On behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, the agreement was signed by K.A.Vimalenthirarajah, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, and Dharshana M. Perera, Acting Additional Secretary (Bilateral Economic Affairs) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On behalf of the Government of Japan, the agreement was signed by Matsuo Takehiko, Vice Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and Murotani Masakatsu Director of the Southwest Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PMD stated.

During the policy dialogue, extensive discussions were held on a roadmap to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

Presentations were also made on Sri Lanka’s foreign investment policy and the existing opportunities to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), the statement said.

An introduction to a Road Map for creation of an industrial economic corridor and a review report on Sri Lanka’s export capacity were also presented.

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) provided a report on the existing business environment for Japanese companies in Sri Lanka, while leading Japanese firms such as Itochu and Mitsui shared their business experiences in the country, the statement said.

The representatives of both countries expressed confidence that this Memorandum of Cooperation and the policy dialogue would usher Sri Lanka–Japan economic cooperation and their long-standing friendship into a new era.

A working Group is to be established to operationalize the industrial economic corridor concept, the statement added.