Two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder to be produced before court

The two brothers who were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (17).

Meanwhile, CCTV footage showing the two brothers allegedly handing over firearms to the gunmen who were waiting near a supermarket in Akuregoda has now been released to media.

The footage shows one of the arrested men arriving in a car, taking a parcel out of the vehicle, and handing it over to the car in which the gunmen were waiting.

Afterwards, they are seen leaving the location towards Hokandara, police stated.

During that time, the relevant lawyer is also seen traveling along the same road, and police stated that the two arrested individuals had informed the gunmen about this.

Last Friday (13), a lawyer and his wife were shot and killed in the parking area of a supermarket located in Thalangama, Akuregoda.

Following the incident, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, 12 police teams were named to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, police stated that two brothers suspected of transporting the firearms used by the gunmen were arrested yesterday (16) in Kottawa by the Western Province South Crimes Range.