Two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder to be produced before court

Two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder to be produced before court

February 17, 2026   01:54 pm

The two brothers who were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (17).

Meanwhile, CCTV footage showing the two brothers allegedly handing over firearms to the gunmen who were waiting near a supermarket in Akuregoda has now been released to media.

The footage shows one of the arrested men arriving in a car, taking a parcel out of the vehicle, and handing it over to the car in which the gunmen were waiting.

Afterwards, they are seen leaving the location towards Hokandara, police stated.

During that time, the relevant lawyer is also seen traveling along the same road, and police stated that the two arrested individuals had informed the gunmen about this.

Last Friday (13), a lawyer and his wife were shot and killed in the parking area of a supermarket located in Thalangama, Akuregoda.

Following the incident, on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, 12 police teams were named to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary investigations, police stated that two brothers suspected of transporting the firearms used by the gunmen were arrested yesterday (16) in Kottawa by the Western Province South Crimes Range.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)