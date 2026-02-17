President Anura Kumara leaves for India

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has left the island for India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi.

President Dissanayake and the Sri Lankan delegation departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 2:05 p.m. on a SriLankan Airlines flight bound for Delhi, India, Ada Derana reporter said.

President Dissanayake is scheduled to take part in the summit on an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit, held under the patronage of Prime Minister Modi aims to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to address the summit on February 19, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division.

The five-day summit is set to bring together Heads of State from 20 countries and representatives from more than 45 nations.

Discussions at the summit will focus extensively on the future trajectory of artificial intelligence technology and how it can be leveraged to address global challenges.