Colombo HC sentences IDH Sudda and woman to life imprisonment for drug trafficking

The Colombo High Court has sentenced Samantha Kumara Perera, alias “IDH Sudda”, a high-profile underworld operative and Prabhakaran Priyadarshani to life imprisonment.

They were found guilty of charges related to the possession and trafficking of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) and heroin.

Following a lengthy trial, the verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, said Ada Derana reporter.