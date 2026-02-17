A high-level Japanese delegation paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (17) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Discussions centred on strengthening economic cooperation and advancing plans for a Sri Lanka–Japan export-industrial corridor.

The meeting followed the President’s official visit to Japan last September, during which a Memorandum of Cooperation on the proposed export-industrial corridor between Sri Lanka and Japan was signed.

The visit by the delegation was intended to convey appreciation for the invitation extended to them and for facilitating arrangements connected to that initiative.

The proposed corridor is expected to attract Japanese manufacturing investments oriented mainly towards export markets, particularly India.

The discussions also highlighted a renewed interest by the Japanese Government and business community in Sri Lanka after nearly a decade, with optimism that the corridor would generate significant economic benefits in exports and industrial trade and enhance Sri Lanka’s role as a regional manufacturing and export hub while deepening bilateral economic ties.

The delegation included Japan’s Vice Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka and Chairman of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Co-operation Committee Fumihiko Kobayashi, along with senior representatives from the government and industry.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Economic Adviser to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, K.A. Vimalenthirarajah, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development; Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB); and several others.

Representing Japan were Fumihiko Kobayashi – Chairman, Japan-Sri Lanka Business Co-operation Committee; Akio Isomata – Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka; Takehiko Matsuo – Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Masakatsu Murotani – Director, Southwest Asia Division, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Toshiyuki Shimano – Director, Southwest Asia Office, Trade Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Toyokazu Nagamune – Regional Representative of METI for South Asia; Akiko Okumura – Executive Vice President, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO); Tadashi Katori – CEO for Asia & Oceania Bloc and President & CEO, ITOCHU Singapore Pte Ltd; Eranga Dilshan – Assistant Manager, Tokyo Kyodo Holdings Co., Ltd.; Kensuke Kubota – General Manager, Marine Solution Business Division, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; Shusaku Izumi – Deputy General Manager, Global Planning & Coordination Department, Mitsubishi Corporation; Masazumi Nishizawa – Secretary General, Japan-Sri Lanka Business Co-operation Committee; Hiromi Sumi – Deputy Director, Southwest Asia Office, Trade Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Hiroki Oi – Resident Representative, JETRO Colombo; and Kenji Kuronuma – Chief Representative, JICA Sri Lanka.