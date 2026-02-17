Amber weather advisory issued, showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for heavy rain in the Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (17) will be in effect until 08.30 a.m. tomorrow (18).

Accordingly, heavy rains above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and Polonnaruwa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Meanwhile, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning during thundershowers.