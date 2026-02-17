Police officers accused of failing to prevent Jinthupitiya shooting granted bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the release on bail of a Police Sergeant and a Constable who were produced before court for allegedly failing to prevent a recent shooting incident in the Jinthupitiya area.

The officers were arrested over the shooting reported in Jinthupitiya on February 14 and produced before court, said Ada Derana reporter.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the suspects be released on bail.