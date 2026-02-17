JICA yet to grant final approval for Light Rail Transit project - Minister

JICA yet to grant final approval for Light Rail Transit project - Minister

February 17, 2026   03:56 pm

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has not yet granted final approval for the proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Colombo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (17), the Foreign Minister said JICA has informed the government that any future decision will be taken only after the successful implementation and evaluation of other projects currently underway.

He noted that construction of multimodal transport hubs is presently in progress and that, while discussions on implementing the LRT project have taken place, final approval from JICA has not yet been received.

Elaborating further, Minister Vijitha Herath stated:

“JICA has informed us that its next decision will depend on the progress of these ongoing projects. When we met JICA officials in Japan, we presented all the proposals; however, they maintained that, as an initial step, we should proceed with the current projects, after which a decision will be made based on their progress.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)

Several factions vehemently oppose CEB's proposal to increase electricity tariffs (English)