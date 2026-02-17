Dilith demands clarity on Govt.s remarks over eradicating racism from Sri Lanka

February 17, 2026   03:58 pm

The assertion made by the government faction on eradicating racism from Sri Lanka is damaging the image of the entire country, since Sri Lankans in general are not racist in nature, the leader of the Sarvajana Balaya, Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera stated.

Speaking in Parliament today (17), MP Jayaweera said the President and the government must clarify as to who are the racists and from where they are intending on eradicating racism from.

The Parliamentarian noted that such remarks are harmful to the country at a time Sri Lanka is focused on increasing the number of tourists.

MP Dilith Jayaweera said Sri Lankans love one another regardless of religious, caste or other differences and therefore urged the government not to use racism as a tool to divide the people.

On a separate note, MP Jayaweera said attorneys across Sri Lanka are uneasy about appearing for their clients in courts following the recent Akuregoda shooting.

He said an Attorney should not be branded as an individual linked to the underworld, especially by police merely because he or she represented a client in a court case.

Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera said it is a duty of an attorney to represent a client on the presumption of innocence when a case is filed.

