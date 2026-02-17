Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup following Zimbabwe-Ireland washout in Pallekele

Australia was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament after the group-stage match between Ireland and Zimbabwe was washed out on Tuesday in Pallekele.

Having lost two of its three group-stage games so far, Australia now can’t mathematically catch up with second-placed Zimbabwe in Group B.

Australia had suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday and had lost to Zimbabwe last week.

This is only the second time the Aussies have been knocked out in the group stages of the men’s T20 World Cup.

In the 2009 edition, Australia had lost both its games in the group stage and exited the tournament.

