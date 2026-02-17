Second reading of Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill passed

The second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill has been passed in Parliament.

The Bill seeking to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament was presented to Parliament on January 7 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara.

The Bill was subsequently challenged in Supreme Court on its constitutionality. However, following the consideration of the Bill, the Supreme Court determined that no provision in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution, and that it can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority,

Accordingly, the debate on the second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill took place in Parliament today.

Following the debate of the Bill, a division was taken on the second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill.

A total of 154 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the Bill, while 2 votes were cast against it.

Following the approval of the Bill at the second reading, the third reading will take place in Parliament.