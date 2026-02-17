Second reading of Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill passed

Second reading of Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill passed

February 17, 2026   05:42 pm

The second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill has been passed in Parliament.

The Bill seeking to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament was presented to Parliament on January 7 by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara.

The Bill was subsequently challenged in Supreme Court on its constitutionality. However, following the consideration of the Bill, the Supreme Court determined that no provision in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution, and that it can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority,

Accordingly, the debate on the second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill took place in Parliament today.

Following the debate of the Bill, a division was taken on the second reading of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill.

A total of 154 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the Bill, while 2 votes were cast against it.

Following the approval of the Bill at the second reading, the third reading will take place in Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

India World Cup game was made possible due to Sri Lanka President's intervention  Pakistan Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)

Police identify four suspects in Akuregoda shooting; Major operation underway to nab perpetrators (English)