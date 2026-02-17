Monk arrested for fraudulently collecting money using two Ministers photos

A monk has been arrested today (17) for allegedly collecting money by creating fake WhatsApp accounts using the photographs of Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody and Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka.

The suspect, a 21-year-old monk, was taken into custody while residing at a temple in the Muruthalawa area.

Investigations have revealed that the monk was in possession of several fraudulent letters claiming to be requests for the purchase of school supplies for children affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Moreover, these letters were reportedly signed in the names of the secretaries of the two relevant ministries.

According to investigating officers, the suspect had forwarded these letters to private institutions in an attempt to obtain money.

Further investigations are underway.