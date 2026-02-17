Acting Registrar of Births and Deaths arrested for accepting bribe

February 17, 2026   07:25 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested an Acting Registrar of Births and Deaths attached to the Alayadiwembu Divisional Secretariat for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe in connection with the registration of a birth certificate.

According to CIABOC, the suspect had demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,000 from a businessman who visited the office to register his daughter’s birth certificate and had initially accepted Rs. 500.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by the businessman residing in Maruthamunai.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had instructed the complainant to return yesterday (16) to collect the registered birth certificate and to bring the remaining Rs. 500. 

When the complainant met the suspect, the female registrar allegedly handed over the registered birth certificate and accepted the remaining Rs. 500 as a bribe, at which point officers of the Bribery Commission arrested her.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Akkaraipattu Magistrate’s Court.

