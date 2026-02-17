Speaker endorses certificate on Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill

The Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill was passed in Parliament today (17) with a majority of 152 votes.

Following the Second Reading debate on the Bill, held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, the Minister of Justice and National Integration called for a division. Accordingly, 154 votes were cast in favour of the Bill and 2 votes against.

During the Committee Stage that followed, Hon. Members of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake and Chamara Sampath Dassanayake proposed amendments to section 3 of the Bill. The Minister of Justice and National Integration informed the House that the amendments would not be accepted. Thereafter, Hon. Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake requested a division on his proposed amendment. At the vote, 152 votes were cast in favour of passing section 3 without amendment, while 4 votes were cast in favour of the proposed amendment.

Hon. Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake also proposed an amendment to section 4 of the Bill. The Minister informed the House that this amendment too would not be accepted. The Bill was subsequently passed without amendments following the Third Reading.

The Bill was first presented to Parliament by the Minister of Justice and National Integration on 07 January 2026 for its First Reading.

The Bill also received the endorsement of the Hon. Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, today. Accordingly, it will come into force as the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Act, No. 5 of 2026.

This Act repeals the Parliamentary Pensions Law, No. 1 of 1977. In terms of section 3 of the new Act, any person who is entitled to receive a pension or is in receipt of a pension under the provisions preceding the date of commencement of this Act, shall, on and after the date of commencement of this Act, cease to receive such pension.