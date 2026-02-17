Sri Lanka to remove Pakistan from negative visa lists

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reportedly directed authorities to immediately remove Pakistan from all “negative” visa lists following a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The move is seen as an important step toward facilitating travel for Pakistani nationals and improving bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Naqvi highlighted the problems faced by Pakistanis in obtaining Sri Lankan visas.

In response, President Dissanayake instructed officials to eliminate Pakistan from restrictive visa categories, a decision expected to benefit tourists, businesspeople and other travellers.

The directive was issued during talks between the President, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain. President Dissanayake acknowledged Pakistan’s support to Sri Lanka during challenging periods and reaffirmed his intention to strengthen ties. He also announced that Sri Lanka’s prime minister would soon undertake a visit to Pakistan.

Discussions between the delegations covered cooperation in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics operations and joint training of security forces. President Dissanayake thanked Pakistan for agreeing to play a T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, describing it as a gesture of goodwill.

Naqvi conveyed appreciation for the Sri Lankan leadership’s efforts to deepen bilateral relations and extended an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for President Dissanayake to visit Pakistan.

He also thanked the Sri Lankan government for the hospitality and arrangements provided to the Pakistani delegation during the cricket event.

In a message posted on his official X account, President Dissanayake said he had met Naqvi and Salik Hussain and that both sides reaffirmed their longstanding friendship while expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s support to Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Source: Pakistan Today

- Agencies