New monthly air passenger record set with over 1 million movements in January

The Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) has achieved a significant milestone by recording the highest-ever passenger movements in a single month across all Sri Lankan airports.

In January, airports handled 1,045,097 passengers, surpassing the previous record of 1,034,687 passengers set in January 2018, the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited said in a statement.

The milestone highlights the continued recovery and growth of Sri Lanka’s aviation and tourism sectors, driven by increased airline activity, rising traveler confidence, and improved airport operations, it added.