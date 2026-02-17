Sri Lanka achieved rapid macroeconomic stability: IMF Chief

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva stated that Sri Lanka has achieved macroeconomic and financial stability within a short period, highlighting the country’s significant economic turnaround.

Speaking during a special interview with Ada Derana during her three-day official visit to the island, IMF Chief Georgieva commended both the resilience of the Sri Lankan people and the government’s swift response to recent challenges.

She noted that inflation, which had surged to 70 percent, has now declined to 2 percent, while economic growth has rebounded from negative territory to 5 percent.

IMF Managing Director Georgieva also referred to the IMF’s provision of US$ 200 million in emergency financial assistance following Cyclone Ditwah, stating that the timely support ensured affected communities were not left to bear the burden alone.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, she said Sri Lanka now has a valuable opportunity to move forward, with a government that has earned public trust and is working toward long-term stability and growth. The IMF Managing Director further highlighted tourism as a key sector critical to the country’s economic future.