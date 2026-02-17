Planned strike by locomotive operators called off

The Locomotive Operating Engineers Union has called off the strike that was scheduled to commence from midnight today (17).

Secretary of the Union Dimuthu Edirisinghe said the decision to suspend the strike was taken following the government’s move to temporarily halt the plan to provide train driver training to Sri Lanka Army officers.

The strike was announced in protest against a move to begin training a group of military officers as train drivers, during a meeting held for newly recruited trainee train drivers. Locomotive operators opposed the decision to include the proposed military officers in the training program.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Kumara Gunasena stated that the decision to provide train driver training to 20 Army officers has been temporarily suspended.

He stated that the move was taken in consideration of the ongoing strike by train drivers, which could disrupt transportation for students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Addressing the matter further, the Deputy Minister criticized the trade union action, noting that the Sri Lanka Army had provided extensive support to the Railway Department and the Transport Ministry during the recent Cyclone Ditwah emergency.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka Army engineers assisted in repairing railway tracks, restoring train engines in Ratmalana over the past two months, and installing bailey bridges, demonstrating significant involvement in maintaining transport infrastructure during the crisis.

Gunasena emphasized that the Ministry had decided to train the 20 Army personnel in recognition of the value of having a skilled group available during emergency situations.

However, with nearly 450,000 students preparing to sit for the Ordinary Level examination, he stressed that even a single student facing transport difficulties due to trade union action would be unacceptable.

Accordingly, he confirmed that the training program for the 20 Army officers has been temporarily halted.