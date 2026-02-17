Planned strike by locomotive operators called off

Planned strike by locomotive operators called off

February 17, 2026   10:10 pm

The Locomotive Operating Engineers Union has called off the strike that was scheduled to commence from midnight today (17).

Secretary of the Union Dimuthu Edirisinghe said the decision to suspend the strike was taken following the government’s move to temporarily halt the plan to provide train driver training to Sri Lanka Army officers.

The strike was announced in protest against a move to begin training a group of military officers as train drivers, during a meeting held for newly recruited trainee train drivers. Locomotive operators opposed the decision to include the proposed military officers in the training program.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Kumara Gunasena stated that the decision to provide train driver training to 20 Army officers has been temporarily suspended.

He stated that the move was taken in consideration of the ongoing strike by train drivers, which could disrupt transportation for students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Addressing the matter further, the Deputy Minister criticized the trade union action, noting that the Sri Lanka Army had provided extensive support to the Railway Department and the Transport Ministry during the recent Cyclone Ditwah emergency.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka Army engineers assisted in repairing railway tracks, restoring train engines in Ratmalana over the past two months, and installing bailey bridges, demonstrating significant involvement in maintaining transport infrastructure during the crisis.

Gunasena emphasized that the Ministry had decided to train the 20 Army personnel in recognition of the value of having a skilled group available during emergency situations.

However, with nearly 450,000 students preparing to sit for the Ordinary Level examination, he stressed that even a single student facing transport difficulties due to trade union action would be unacceptable.

Accordingly, he confirmed that the training program for the 20 Army officers has been temporarily halted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)