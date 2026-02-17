Health Minister calls on new Bangladesh PM

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has paid a courtesy call on newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman in Dhaka.

Minister Jayatissa met Tarique Rahman at his Sangsad Bhaban office this evening after he took oath of office as the 11th Prime Minister of Bangladesh at the South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban.

Prime Minister’s daughter Zaima Rahman, new minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and officials concerned were present during the meeting.

Earlier, Minister Jayatissa landed in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new cabinet led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.