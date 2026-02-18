Sri Lanka can achieve higher growth if necessary structural reforms take place: IMD Chief

Sri Lanka can achieve higher growth if necessary structural reforms take place: IMD Chief

February 18, 2026   05:34 am

Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on 17 February 2026 during her visit to Sri Lanka.

This coincides with the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s IMF membership as well as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s 75th anniversary.

At a meeting held at the Central Bank premises, Dr. Georgieva met Governor, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and senior officials of the Central Bank.

During this meeting, Governor expressed sincere gratitude to the MD and her team for the steadfast support provided under the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and for actively facilitating the completion of the debt restructuring process, helping the country recover from the unprecedented economic hardship.

Dr. Weerasinghe also expressed gratitude to the IMF for the extensive technical assistance provided across multiple areas, including monetary policy and modelling, macroprudential analysis, and financial sector policies.

Dr. Geogeiva recognised Sri Lanka’s performance under the current IMF programme as a success story.

The MD also acknowledged the Central Bank’s role in restoring macroeconomic stability following the economic crisis.

While noting the repeated setbacks Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, she expressed confidence that the country is poised to achieve higher growth, provided that necessary structural reforms are initiated and sustained.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)