Sri Lanka can achieve higher growth if necessary structural reforms take place: IMD Chief

Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on 17 February 2026 during her visit to Sri Lanka.

This coincides with the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s IMF membership as well as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka’s 75th anniversary.

At a meeting held at the Central Bank premises, Dr. Georgieva met Governor, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and senior officials of the Central Bank.

During this meeting, Governor expressed sincere gratitude to the MD and her team for the steadfast support provided under the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and for actively facilitating the completion of the debt restructuring process, helping the country recover from the unprecedented economic hardship.

Dr. Weerasinghe also expressed gratitude to the IMF for the extensive technical assistance provided across multiple areas, including monetary policy and modelling, macroprudential analysis, and financial sector policies.

Dr. Geogeiva recognised Sri Lanka’s performance under the current IMF programme as a success story.

The MD also acknowledged the Central Bank’s role in restoring macroeconomic stability following the economic crisis.

While noting the repeated setbacks Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, she expressed confidence that the country is poised to achieve higher growth, provided that necessary structural reforms are initiated and sustained.