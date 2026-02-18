Heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Central, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.