Several Arab, Islamic countries welcome holy month of Ramadan

Several Arab, Islamic countries welcome holy month of Ramadan

February 18, 2026   06:14 am

Several Arab and Islamic countries will welcome the holy month of Ramadan today, while others will start fasting a day later.

Saudi Arabia said that the new moon of Ramadan was sighted last evening and that fasting will start today.

Religious authorities in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia and Djibiouti said Wednesday will be the first day of Ramadan.

Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Diwan also announced that Ramadan will be observed on Wednesday. Iraqi Shiites will also celebrate the start of the fasting month on Wednesday.

Yemen’s Houthi group also said that Ramadan fasting will start in areas under its control on Wednesday.

Ramadan will also start for Sunni Muslims in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

Meanwhile, Egypt will observe the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, as the new moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening, according to the country’s mufti, Nazir Ayyad.

Religious authorities in Jordan, Syria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, Tunisia and Malaysia also announced the start of the holy month on Thursday.

Muslims in Türkiye, Oman, Singapore and Australia will begin fasting in Ramadan on Thursday, after authorities confirmed the start of the holy month based on astronomical calculations.

Morocco will sight the moon of Ramadan on Wednesday to determine the start of the fasting month.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

While some countries rely on local moon sighting, others increasingly use astronomical calculations to determine the start of the month, particularly when scientific data confirms the impossibility of visual observation.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)