Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake to be produced in court today

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake to be produced in court today

February 18, 2026   06:47 am

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake is scheduled to be produced in court once again today (18).

When the case related to the misuse of public funds involving former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was taken up for hearing at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on February 11, Saman Ekanayake was further remanded until today.

The case was filed in relation to a complaint filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, alleging the misappropriation of more than Rs. 16.2 million in public funds. It is alleged that the funds were used to finance a private foreign visit to attend his wife’s graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2023.

Ekanayake was arrested and remanded on suspicion of aiding and abetting the offence by approving public funds for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to undertake the said private visit to the UK.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up on February 11 before Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara, Saman Ekanayake was further remanded, after considering submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, who represented the defendant.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

Cabinet approves resolution to secure US$ 400 million from World Bank to support ongoing reforms (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

''We are with you'' - IMF Chief tells residents after visiting cyclone-affected areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

2025 O/L Exam to begin tomorrow at 3,545 centres across Sri Lanka (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

Late Prof. Tissa Vitharana laid to rest amidst tributes from all factions of the political sphere (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)

New details emerge on Akuregoda shooting; Two brothers linked to incident arrested (English)