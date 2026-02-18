GMOA raises alarm over public and professional safety after lawyers murder

February 18, 2026   07:18 am

The brutal shooting and killing of a lawyer and his wife has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of citizens and professionals in the country, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) stated.

Issuing a statement, the GMOA noted that ensuring the safety of citizens and professionals is a primary responsibility of any government.

The statement further said that every professional has the right to provide their services independently and freely, without intimidation or threats.

The GMOA also pointed out that serious concerns persist regarding the safety of doctors and the entire healthcare workforce within the country’s hospital system.

It stressed that a strong and credible mechanism must be implemented to guarantee the safety of citizens and to safeguard professionals within their working environment.

 

