Woman killed, child injured in Mahiyanganaya bus accident

A woman has been killed while a child sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near the 48th milepost on the Mahiyanganaya– Diyatalawa road, police stated.

According to police, a private bus traveling from Diyatalawa to Mahiyanganaya struck the woman and the child.

Both victims were admitted to the Mahiyanganaya Hospital for treatment, where the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased was identified as a 59-year-old resident of Mahiyanganaya.

Further investigations into the accident are underway.