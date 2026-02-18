January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today
- Several Arab, Islamic countries welcome holy month of Ramadan
- Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake to be produced in court today
- Perus Congress removes President Jose Jeri after 4 months in office
- GMOA raises alarm over public and professional safety after lawyers murder