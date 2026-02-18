Upali Pannilage named in committee probing controversial release of 323 containers

Minister Dr. Upali Pannilage has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee tasked with investigating the release of 323 containers without proper physical inspection.

The Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne informed Parliament today (18) that the appointment was made in accordance with the provisions of Standing Order 106.

The Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, Dr. Upali Pannilage, was appointed to fill the vacancy created following the resignation of Member of Parliament Anura Karunathilaka.

The Parliamentary Select Committee is mandated to investigate the release of 323 containers from the Colombo Port without the mandatory physical examination, to report on the incident, and to submit recommendations.

The committee operates under the chairmanship of the Minister of Justice, Harshana Nanayakkara.